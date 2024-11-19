Leyla Aliyeva participates in juvenile fish release event at COP29 Green Zone

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, participated in a juvenile fish release event organized by "LU-MUN Holding" as part of COP29.

AZERTAC reports that 50,000 juvenile sturgeon and Caspian goldfish were released into the water during the live-streamed event in the Green Zone. The release took place in the village of Yenikend, Neftchala.

The event aimed to support the conservation of biodiversity by protecting endemic fish species.