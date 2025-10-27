Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On October 23–24, a seminar for media representatives was held within the framework of the European Union’s EU4Energy Phase II Programme, jointly organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER).

The seminar participants were provided with comprehensive information on the media’s role in informing the public and increasing transparency in energy policies. Local and international experts shared their experiences with participants on key challenges facing the energy sector and the measures envisaged to address them.

The seminar reviewed the most important aspects of energy regulation, including the energy sector’s structure, tariff-setting, service quality, energy efficiency research, and EU best practices.

The event also underscored the importance of close cooperation between energy experts, government bodies, and the media to ensure effective communication.

At the conclusion of the seminar, certificates were presented to the media representatives.