Nepal delegate: We expect adequate climate finance from developed countries

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

“I have been engaged in the fight against climate change for 20 years. Unfortunately, the current negotiations are not very promising, and I am somewhat concerned about the outcomes. We were hopeful, representing vulnerable regions and communities. In my country, Nepal, many disasters occur, and we are already experiencing the severe impacts of climate change. I hope the talks will continue positively,” said Bimal Raj Regmi, a member of the Nepal delegation, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“To be honest, the situation is not very encouraging. We expected results-oriented negotiations, but discussions are still stuck on broader principles without concrete figures. What we need is $5 to $6 trillion annually. We expect adequate climate finance from developed countries, but it seems this may not happen. The $700 million mentioned is only ‘the tip of the iceberg.’ Many questions remain unanswered. We need ambitions that go beyond 1.5 degrees,” Regmi added.