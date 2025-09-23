Oil prices drop in global markets
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
Oil prices declined in global markets.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude fell by $0.41, settling at $66.16 per barrel. Meanwhile, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude dropped by $0.37, trading at $61.91 per barrel.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Lamine Yamal retains Kopa Trophy
- [10:15]
Deer rescued by IDEA released into nature reserve
- 22.09.2025 [20:43]
First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum continues with sessions
- 22.09.2025 [20:31]
Baku hosts 3rd Security Forum
- 22.09.2025 [19:20]
Terrorists’ bomb-making factory explodes in Tirah Valley, Pakistan
- 22.09.2025 [18:25]
EBRD: We are ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification
- 22.09.2025 [17:49]
Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports in past six years – Deputy Minister
- 22.09.2025 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, European Aquatics expand cooperation in development of swimming
- 22.09.2025 [16:35]
Switzerland's Gries Glacier melting at an alarming pace
- 22.09.2025 [16:14]
Nouriel Roubini: Azerbaijan responds to global challenges
- 22.09.2025 [16:12]
Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff meets with Belarusian counterpart
- 22.09.2025 [16:10]
ANAMA: 109 mines and 1,286 UXOs neutralized last week
- 22.09.2025 [15:49]
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters claim three medals in Polish tournament
- 22.09.2025 [15:31]
Azerbaijani composer triumphs in UK’s Golden Time Talent competition
- 22.09.2025 [15:30]
Skipping this daily habit could triple your risk of pancreatic cancer
- 22.09.2025 [15:26]
Sea of Galilee replenished with desalinated water in world-first project
- 22.09.2025 [14:54]
Türkiye’s COP31 candidacy discussed with Azerbaijan in New York
- 22.09.2025 [14:49]
Minister: Azerbaijani school to open in Istanbul from next academic year
- 22.09.2025 [14:47]
95 cops injured, 216 protesters arrested in violent Sept. 21 demonstrations
- 22.09.2025 [14:00]
Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan extended
- 22.09.2025 [13:30]
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army begins working visit to Belarus
- 22.09.2025 [13:15]
Sawe and Wanjiru secure Kenyan double at Berlin Marathon
- 22.09.2025 [11:51]
Dortmund win, narrow gap on Bayern in Bundesliga
- 22.09.2025 [11:49]
Minister: Italy is Azerbaijan's key trade and economic partner
- 22.09.2025 [11:48]
Kyrgyz President Zhaparov pay working visit to US
- 22.09.2025 [11:26]
Uzbekistan and Jordan take cooperation in education to a new level
- 22.09.2025 [11:11]
Baku hosts First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum
- 22.09.2025 [10:33]
To the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum
- 22.09.2025 [10:05]
Azerbaijan’s Jafarov captures his second straight world silver
- 21.09.2025 [22:03]
COP29 Presidency to attend 80th UN General Assembly and Climate Week
- 21.09.2025 [21:49]
Aircraft en route to London makes emergency landing in Baku
- 21.09.2025 [19:29]
UK formally recognizes state of Palestine, premier announces
- 21.09.2025 [19:20]
Mercedes' George Russell: I am happy with the results in Baku race
- 21.09.2025 [19:10]
For us to win in Baku again is just fantastic - Verstappen
- 21.09.2025 [18:31]
Canada recognizes state of Palestine, offers partnership for peace in region
- 21.09.2025 [18:06]
President of Rwanda concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 21.09.2025 [17:45]
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners awarded
- 21.09.2025 [17:31]