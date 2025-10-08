Oil prices rise in global markets
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Oil prices increased in global trading on Wednesday.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude rose by $0.54, settling at $65.99 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude gained $0.57, reaching $62.27 per barrel.
