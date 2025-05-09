Release from the Press Service of the President

On May 8, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Angola, with a particular emphasis on cooperation in the economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres.

President João Lourenço noted that Angola’s Vice President Esperança Costa had visited Baku to participate in COP29 and held meetings with Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss the advancement of bilateral ties.

President Ilham Aliyev underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to developing relations with African countries, including Angola, and highlighted the ample opportunities for expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The conversation also recalled that Angolan students had studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era, with satisfaction expressed that many of them are now contributing to Angola’s development.

Taking into account Angola’s current chairmanship of the African Union, the sides also touched upon prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the African Union.