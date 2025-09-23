SOCAR acquires shares of Italian company

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement to acquire shares in Italian company MIP S.p.A, a subsidiary of Italiana Petroli S.p.A, during the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF-2025) in Baku.

The document was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Ugo Brachetti Peretti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Italiana Petroli S.p.A. The agreement will strengthen SOCAR’s position in the European energy market.

In addition, within the framework of AIIF-2025, an agreement was signed between EelElectric LLC and the Turkish office of ABB Group, the Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation specializing in electrical engineering and the energy sector, on the installation of Modular Panel Systems.

The document was signed by Vusal Mirzayev, Director of EelElectric, and Mahmud Rzayev, Country Manager of ABB Group Türkiye. The project will contribute to technological development in the field of electrical infrastructure.