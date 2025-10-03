SOCAR and Uniper host 9th Coordination Committee meeting

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between SOCAR and the German company Uniper was held.

The meeting featured speeches by SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Uniper Global Commodities SE Carsten Poppinga, and Germany's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann. SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva also delivered a keynote address.

The speakers highlighted the successful continuation of long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper, stressing the importance of joint projects for European energy security. Both sides expressed determination to further strengthen collaboration in various areas.

Presentations focused on SOCAR–Uniper cooperation, the current status of the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy policy and new trends, energy transition, sustainability and decarbonization, as well as companies’ communication strategies and human resources policies.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Cooperation Program for 2025–2026 between SOCAR and Uniper.