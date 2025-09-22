Türkiye’s Ajet aircraft makes safe landing in Baku after sending alarm signal

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

On September 22, 2025, the captain of the “Ajet” airline aircraft, operating the regular Ankara – Baku flight, submitted a report to the relevant services of Heydar Aliyev International Airport regarding an alarm signal on board.

The aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 15:55 local time.

In accordance with international security protocols, the procedures were immediately carried out. As a result of the inspection, it was established that the signal was false and no threat was recorded.

The safety of passengers and crew members is always a priority.

Additionally, we inform that the incident did not affect the operational processes of Heydar Aliyev International Airport. All flights are being operated according to the schedule.