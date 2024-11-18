UNFCCC secretariat urges countries to use Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“UN Climate Change, in close collaboration with the COP29 presidency and the partners, has been working hard to provide support and capacity building to countries in every region,” said Noura Hamladji, UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary, at the Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency during COP29.

“We have developed new reporting tools and review procedures. We have trained 2000 experts and provided guidance to make the reporting process easier. I commend COP29 President Minister Babayev and his team for making transparency a priority and establishing the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform. This initiative will strengthen participation in the enhanced transparency framework and will support the developing countries. We urge countries to use this platform,” Noura Hamladji stressed.