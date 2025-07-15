Victim testimonies heard in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on July 15 at the Baku Military Court.

The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the defendant was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a defense lawyer of his choice. Before questioning, Judge Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to victims and their legal successors attending the trial for the first time.

Ruben Vardanyan submitted several motions to the court. He noted that the defense had previously requested access to court session protocols and asked that his lawyer, Avraam Berman, be allowed to review them without his presence. Judge Aghayev granted the motion, affirming that it is the defendant’s right and that both Vardanyan and his lawyer have consistently been provided access to requested documents and will continue to be.

Vardanyan then requested confidential meetings with his lawyer before each court session to discuss arising questions. The court granted this motion, with Judge Aghayev stating that such opportunities have always been provided and will continue to be ensured, alongside the defendant’s other rights.

In a third motion, Vardanyan requested copies of court decisions from all prior motions submitted over the six-month trial period. Judge Aghayev instructed the defense to provide a list of specific session protocols they wished to review, noting that some decisions had already been provided and others would be made available. Vardanyan’s lawyer, Avraam Berman, supported all motions.

The court then proceeded to hear testimonies from victims:

Ramil Manafov, a legal successor, stated that his 19-year-old son, Giyas Manafov, was killed by a mortar shell explosion caused by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Beyrak Zulfugarov testified that he sustained a gunshot wound in the Khojavend direction due to enemy fire, as confirmed in response to State Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova.

Minuri Safarli reported injuries to his left leg from a mortar shell explosion, noting that Vusal Latifov, present at the incident, was also injured, as stated in response to State Prosecutor Fuad Musayev.

Sadi Aliyev was injured by a hand grenade explosion in Khojavend caused by Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Ali Zeynalov, responding to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, stated he sustained various injuries in Aghdam after stepping on a mine planted by the enemy.

Javid Shavgatli, answering State Prosecutor Nasir Bayramov, was injured in Aghdam by a mortar shell explosion from Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Rustam Rustamov sustained shrapnel wounds in Vang village, Kalbajar, due to artillery fire from the enemy.

Salman Budagov was injured in Kalbajar by a hand grenade explosion.

Garay Aghayev was wounded in Khojaly by gunfire from Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Sanan Mammadov, responding to State Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, sustained a head injury in Aghdam from enemy fire, noting fatalities and injuries during the incident.

Rabil Ismayilov was injured by a mortar shell explosion.

Nurlan Tarverdiyev sustained a left arm injury in Khojavend from a drone-launched shell by Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Rashad Suleymanli was injured in Khojavend by a shell explosion.

Fagan Muradov was wounded in the Aghdara direction by enemy fire.

Konsul Gasimov suffered a traumatic brain injury in Khojaly from an explosion caused by Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Sadig Shakarov was injured in Aghdam by a mortar shell explosion.

Fakhri Mamizada sustained injuries in Khojavend from large-caliber weapon fire by Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Kanan Mahmudov, responding to Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli, was injured in Aghdam by a grenade explosion, noting one fatality and two others injured, with wounds to his hand, leg, eye, and other body parts.

Amir Yusifov was injured in Kalbajar by a mortar shell explosion.

Izzat Valiyev was wounded in Kalbajar by sniper fire.

Rovshan Nuriyev, Natig Gasimzada, and Murad Sadig reported various injuries from enemy provocations.

The forensic medical examination reports of the victims were presented in court.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).