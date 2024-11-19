Youth champions for climate highlighted at COP29 event

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Young people, as the most active citizens, contribute to peacebuilding by offering solutions, participating in climate resilience, and promoting sustainable development principles,” Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, said during her speech at the event dealing with youth leadership in climate resilience and peacebuilding. The session was organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) as part of the 29th Session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29).

Muradova highlighted that millions of people, including children and youth, experience the impact of climate change and related conflicts daily. She stressed the importance of involving youth in combating climate change, protecting their rights, and integrating their needs into current policies and programs. Promoting education and awareness among young people not only enhances their adaptability but also ensures their active participation in these processes.

“Leadership among youth should not be limited to individual initiatives. It is crucial to listen to them, embrace their ideas, and involve them in decision-making processes for a more sustainable and fair future,” she noted.

Muradova also outlined the significant state programs, socio-economic development strategies, and comprehensive action plans in Azerbaijan aimed at efficient resource use. This includes large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories under the “smart city” and “smart village” concepts and ongoing demining efforts. She added that young ambassadors should create virtual platforms, such as “United for Peace,” to keep these critical topics in focus through discussions.

“Young people, with their energy, creativity, and determination, are the architects of a strong and harmonious world. Let us all continue to support their mission as we move towards the future,” Muradova concluded.

The event, moderated by Dinara Guliyeva from ICESCO expert, featured speeches by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik and Turkiye’s Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services Adil Caliskan.

The thematic day on human capital, children and youth, health, and education underscored that the ICESCO youth peace ambassadors' session will showcase youth leadership and innovation in addressing climate and peace issues. It aims to empower these young leaders to sustain global change in climate resilience and peacebuilding by highlighting their achievements and exploring future collaboration opportunities.