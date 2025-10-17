® “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition held with support of AzInTelecom

From October 14 to 16, with the support of AzInTelecom LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, the “Rebuild Karabakh” Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh was held at the Baku Expo Center.

As a digital solutions partner at the exhibition, AzInTelecom drew attention not only to the restoration of infrastructure in Karabakh but also to the importance of digital development. The company presented initiatives aimed at building a technological ecosystem in the liberated territories and ensuring digital convenience for citizens and businesses through its “cloud” services and the SİMA Digital Solutions platform.

Ali Aliyev, Chief Communications Officer of AZCON Holding, gave a brief overview of the work carried out by AZCON Holding and the enterprises under its management as part of the First State Program on the “Great Return” to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the exhibition, AzInTelecom representative Aysel Afandizade gave a presentation, noting that the reconstruction of Karabakh is also continuing in the digital field. A. Afandizade emphasized that the company’s cloud technologies and SİMA products provide flexible and remote service opportunities for people relocating to Karabakh region as well as for institutions operating there.

It is worth noting that the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, a significant platform for showcasing projects implemented in the restoration and sustainable development of Karabakh, brought together various local and international companies. By participating as a technology partner, AzInTelecom also demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility.

About AzInTelecom

AzInTelecom LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, provides secure, reliable, and easily adaptable services for those who prioritize quality in the digital world. The company offers advanced and secure cloud solutions, next-generation digital signature and identification services, digital platforms that enhance business efficiency, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Through these services, AzInTelecom delivers the latest technologies, making a significant contribution to digital transformation.