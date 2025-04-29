Austrian President responds to letter from Azerbaijani community on occasion of Easter

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani community in Austria has sent a congratulatory letter to this country’s President, Alexander Van der Bellen, on the occasion of Easter.

In its letter, the community said that the Easter embodies such human values as peace, hope and renewal, and wished health, well-being and happy holydays to the people of Austria.

In his response, President Alexander van der Bellen expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani community for warm holiday wishes. He also extended his sincere regards to the Azerbaijani community living in the country.