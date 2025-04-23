Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

An event entitled “Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025” was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, at the Baku Convention Center.

The forum was organized by the Azerbaijan Union of Student Youth Organizations, with the support of the Youth Foundation, the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Service for Special Communications and Information and the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center.

The event commenced with the performance of Azerbaijan’s Anthem, followed by a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Gadir Khalilov, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, Elvin Shahverdiyev, Deputy Head of the Electronic Security Service, Shahmar Hajiyahyayev, Head of the Information Security Department of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, and Rashad Zeynalov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union, delivered opening remarks at the forum. Highlighting the attention and recommendations given to the youth, the speakers provided insights into the prospects of the forum.

The event followed with a concert program and panel discussions on the topics of "AI and the Human Factor: New Changes in Cybersecurity and the Risks We Face" and "Cybersecurity: New Approaches in Programming and Data Protection."

The main goal of the forum is to raise young people’s awareness about cyber threats, amplify their security in the digital environment, contribute to the development of cyber culture in the country, introduce them to cutting-edge technologies, and support the increase of national potential in this area.

The forum also serves to expand knowledge and skills in the area of cyber defense, as well as create a robust national cybersecurity ecosystem.