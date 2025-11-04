Azerbaijan to host European Karate Championships 2026

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

An official decision has been made to host the European Karate Championships in Azerbaijan in September 2026, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee Namig Novruzov said at a press conference.

Noting that the decision was made at the congress of the European Deaf Sports Organization held in August 2025, he emphasized: “This will mark a historic milestone in developing the Deaflympics movement in the country.”