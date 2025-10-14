Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Sofia

Sofia, October 14, AZERTAC

The Sofia University, named after St. Kliment Ohridski, hosted a roundtable themed "Presentation of the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria."

The event was organized by the “Support to the Development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Friendship” Public Union with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event brought together representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria, the SOCAR Representative Office in Bulgaria, faculty and students of Sofia University, media representatives, and members of various organizations.

Chairperson of the Public Union and Editor-in-Chief of the Bulgarian-language magazine Akord, Maria Huseynova-Atanasova, informed the participants about the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” by President Ilham Aliyev. She also spoke about the 20th anniversary of Akord magazine published in Azerbaijan.

Representative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria Parviz Nuriyev highlighted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria share deep historical and spiritual ties.

Rosen Simitchiev, SOCAR’s representative in Bulgaria, noted today, Azerbaijani gas covers more than 50 percent of Bulgaria’s consumption, which demonstrates the stable and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Dean of the Faculty of Economics of Sofia University Professor Atanas Georgiev that their participation reflects the active partnership between the academic communities of both countries.

Chairperson of the Bulgarian Union of Journalists Snezhana Todorova expressed her satisfaction with the event being held at Sofia University and the involvement of young people and students.

The event was followed by performances of Azerbaijani national music, including mugham.

The meeting concluded with a presentation of Azerbaijani cuisine.