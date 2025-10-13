Azerbaijan`s Victory Day and Uzeyir Hajibeyli`s 140th anniversary celebrated in Copenhagen

Stockholm, October 13, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

An event marking the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Second Karabakh War and the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli was held at the Albertslund Cultural Center in Copenhagen.

The program, organized by the Denmark–Azerbaijan “Vatan” Society and supported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, was initiated by Aynur Malikova, an Azerbaijani pianist living in Sweden.

The concert was attended by more than 200 music enthusiasts — representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, as well as numerous Danish guests.

Addressing the event, the Chairperson of the Denmark–Azerbaijan “Vatan” Society, Mehriban Safar Aliyeva, emphasized the importance of the occasion, which combined music and national pride, noting that such initiatives play a crucial role in promoting Azerbaijani culture in Europe.

“Victory is a bridge between the past and the future, while music conveys the emotion and meaning of this triumph,” she emphasized.

Other speakers also highlighted the significance of the event, which was followed by musical performances featuring the works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and his prominent followers, including Arif Malikov, Fikret Amirov, and Niyazi.

Pianist Aynur Malikova, Azerbaijani opera singer Aytaj Shikhalizade, and Swedish flutist Catrin Spångberg Johansson performed Azerbaijani and Scandinavian compositions symbolizing peace and friendship between peoples.