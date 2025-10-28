Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 1st International Turkic World Conference on Artificial Intelligence Ethics and the Autumn School, co-organized by Baku State University (BSU), the International Turkic Academy, and the Turkish Academy of Sciences, was held in Baku.

Addressing the ceremony, BSU Rector Elchin Babayev emphasized that the 21st century marks a new turning point for humanity. He noted that as technology advances, artificial intelligence systems increasingly transcend the boundaries of human thought.

The Rector added that the development and unity of the Turkic world are possible not only through stronger economic ties, but also through a solid moral bridge founded on science, education, culture, and shared values.

The event, which will run until October 31, brings together representatives of leading universities and research centers from 10 countries, as well as scientists, experts, and students.

The international platform aims to address not only the technological dimensions of artificial intelligence but also its ethical, social, and legal aspects, and to contribute to the development of a common scientific vision and standards across the Turkic world.