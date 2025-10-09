Baku hosts international conference on missing persons

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

An international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, has commenced at the Gulustan Palace, as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants.