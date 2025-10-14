Communiqué adopted at Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

A trilateral meeting was held in Baku with the participation of Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan; Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia; and Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran. The discussions focused on cooperation among the three countries in transport, energy, and customs.

The participants highlighted the importance of developing the region’s transit potential, accelerating projects to expand and diversify transport communications, and simultaneously implementing infrastructure improvements along the North-South International Transport Corridor in the respective territories.

The parties agreed on measures to increase cargo transportation along the corridor to 15 million tons and to ensure sustained growth of cargo flows. A working group will be established to prepare an Action Plan within three months.

Additionally, a special working group on road transport will be formed, comprising representatives from customs, border, and transport agencies of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran. The sides also agreed to continue discussions on a project to connect electricity networks among the three countries.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a Communiqué in English on October 13, 2025, in Baku.