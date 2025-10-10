International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

Aghdara, October 10, AZERTAC

Participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing issue of missing persons,” organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, visited the mass grave site in the Balligaya village of Aghdara district, which was a former advantageous combat position.

According to preliminary data, the remains of more than 10 people, believed to belong the Azerbaijani servicemen, participants of the First Karabakh War, have been identified at the 29th mass grave discovered in the liberated territories.

Former combat positions, these areas allowed maintaining control over the villages of Balligaya, Sirkhavend, and Garashlar. Fierce battles took place in these areas during the First Karabakh War.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenian soldiers surrounded Azerbaijani forces. A volunteer contingent heroically fell in an unequal battle, and their bodies were not returned to the Azerbaijani side.

During the searches, remains of more than 10 people were discovered here, which is the initial finding, with the number of discovered remains may increase as the area is further examined.

The participants also learned that the mine contamination, rugged terrain, as well as harsh weather conditions hampers the search operations.

During the 30 years of occupation, the Armenian armed forces planted over 1 million landmines in the liberated areas.

The participants also viewed the demining process there.