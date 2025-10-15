Nakhchivan’s industrial output increases by nearly 16 percent
Nakhchivan, October 15, AZERTAC
In January–September of this year, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic produced industrial goods worth AZN 378.39 million, according to the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan AR.
This represents a 15.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Of the total industrial output, AZN 310.69 million (82.1 percent) accounted for goods, while AZN 67.70 million (17.9 percent) came from services.
By sector, 0.1 percent of industrial output was produced in mining, 76.6 percent in manufacturing, 20.0 percent in electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, and 3.3 percent in water supply, waste treatment and processing.
