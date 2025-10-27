National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre continues to expand its international relations with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Uzbekistan State National Academic Drama Theatre and the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The Memorandum was signed by Ilham Asgarov, Honored Cultural Worker and Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, and Yodgor Sagdiyev, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, State Prize laureate, and Director of the Uzbekistan State National Academic Drama Theatre.

The Academic National Drama Theatre has already signed memoranda of cooperation with the Shota Rustaveli National Theatre of Georgia, the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theatre of Belarus, the T. Abdumomunov National Academic Drama Theatre of Kyrgyzstan, and the Alexandrinsky Theatre of Russia.

As part of the visit, Ilham Asgarov met with Huseyn Guliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan. The Ambassador praised the steps taken by the Academic National Drama Theatre in expanding international relations.

Ilham Asgarov also met with Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, and familiarized himself with its activities.

The delegation then visited Samarkand, one of the ancient cities of Uzbekistan. Ilham Asgarov met with Isgandar Sultanov, Director of the Samarkand Musical Drama Theatre, and visited the mausoleums of Amir Temur, the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, and Khazrat Daniyar.