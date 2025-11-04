The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

The criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under articles of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on November 4.

The open court session at Baku Military Court—presided by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve Judge Gunel Samadova)—provided the accused with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, and state-funded legal representation.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, state prosecutors, interpreters, and others to the victims participating for the first time and their legal heirs or representatives, explaining their rights and obligations as stipulated by legislation.

Subsequently, Emil Babishov, the new lawyer defending Ruben Vardanyan's rights, submitted a motion to the court.

He noted that in previous sessions, Vardanyan and his then-lawyer had filed several motions. The full extracts of the court's decisions on those motions had not been provided to the defense. The lawyer requested that the full extracts be delivered to the defense side.

It should be recalled that in the previous session, a new state-appointed lawyer was assigned to Ruben Vardanyan. Until then, his rights were defended by a lawyer of his own choice. Two sessions prior, Vardanyan had waived his chosen lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that the extracts in question had already been provided to the defense and that they could continue to exercise this right.

Ruben Vardanyan then submitted another motion, requesting the summoning of a representative from the State Border Service to the court session. He explained that this relates to one of the charges against him—illegal crossing of the Republic of Azerbaijan's state border.

Vardanyan's defense lawyer, Emil Babishov, also supported the accused's position and motion, requesting its satisfaction.

Addressing the motion, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev stated that the defense's motion did not clearly indicate who should be summoned and for what reason, what testimony that person could provide in the witness phase, and its relevance to the charges against the accused. He added that there is no need for statements from State Border Service employees regarding illegal border crossing in the current proceedings.

Vusal Aliyev stated that if the accused claims to have crossed the Republic of Azerbaijan's state border legally—contrary to the charge—and wishes to prove it, there are procedures provided by law. If the accused entered Azerbaijani territory legally, his civilian passport should bear the stamp of the State Border Service. He can prove this by presenting the stamp in his passport.

Vusal Aliyev requested that the motion not be granted.

After hearing the parties, the court issued a decision: the motion was left without consideration.

Judge Zeynal Agayev also noted that if information about the individual is provided in accordance with the law, the matter can be discussed.

The judge then announced that a group of recognized victims had submitted applications to the court, stating that due to valid reasons they could not attend the proceedings and confirming their preliminary investigation testimonies.

The parties raised no objections to the announcement of these testimonies in court.

Subsequently, victims who suffered from Armenia's aggressive war and occupation policy gave statements.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, victim Sagif Mikayilov said he was injured due to provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Asgaran settlement, Khojaly district.

Victim Aydin Garibov stated that in Khalfali village, Shusha district, he, Ceyhun Shahnamazli, and Tarlan Jabbarov were wounded by enemy fire.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General's Office, victim Kenan Abilov said he received a bullet wound to his left arm from enemy small arms fire on an unnamed height in Khankendi district.

Victim Yusif Veysov stated that in Chanagchi village, Khojaly district, he suffered shrapnel wounds to the kneecap when a mortar shell fired by remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal groups exploded nearby.

Victim Rahib Mammadov, answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said that in Zangezur district, due to an enemy hand grenade explosion, Farid Mehbaliyev and Tabriz Rahimov were killed, while he, Ibrahim Mayilli, Seymur Hasanov, and several others whose names he does not currently recall were injured.

Togrul Najafli emphasized that in Zangezur district, due to enemy provocation, he and several others were injured, while Farid Rustamov, Farid Mehbaliyev, and Tabriz Rahimov were killed.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Faiq Jafarov noted that in Lachin district, due to an enemy mortar shell explosion, he and several others were injured, while several more were killed.

Victim Emin Mammadov, responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, said that in Lachin district, due to an enemy hand grenade explosion, Ali Aliyev was killed, while he, Tural Aghjabayov, Gabil Mammadov, and several others whose names he does not recall suffered various bodily injuries.

Ramazan Mahammadov stated that in Khojavend district, due to an enemy artillery shell exploding nearby, he and several others were injured.

Victims Seyran Eminov, Vuqar Mammadov, Tural Bagirov, Narmaddin Guliyev, Ali Rustamov, Ahmad Ibrahimov, Tural Imamguliyev, Saleh Ismayilov, Asif Mammadov, Ariz Hashimov, Vidadi Khaniyev, and Nazir Gulaliyev reported being injured due to enemy provocations in Kalbajar district.

Gulu Guliyev, Boyukaga Hasanov, and Sakhavat Guliyev stated they were injured in Lachin district; Seymur Hasanov, Asif Mammadov, and Ugur Shukurlu in Zangezur district due to enemy provocations.

Subsequently, Ibad Ismayilov, Ilkin Rahimov, and Elmir Beydullayev stated they were injured in Khojavend district; Aykhan Abdullayev near Isa Spring in Shusha city; Gunduz Gurbanov in Khalfali village, Shusha district; Rafael Salimov in Aghdam district; and Hijran Sultanov in Aghdara district due to provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Documents from the criminal case materials collected during the preliminary investigation were also announced in court, and evidence was examined.

The next court session is scheduled for November 18.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

President Ilham Aliyev orders approval of agreement on cooperation in implementation of "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan
  • 04.11.2025 [19:47]

President Ilham Aliyev orders approval of agreement on cooperation in implementation of "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding ties in cultural, humanitarian and media sectors
  • 04.11.2025 [19:00]

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding ties in cultural, humanitarian and media sectors

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan Trade Unions studying Azerbaijan’s experience at AHIK
  • 04.11.2025 [17:55]

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan Trade Unions studying Azerbaijan’s experience at AHIK

Azerbaijan's green development highlighted at international symposium in China
  • 04.11.2025 [17:24]

Azerbaijan's green development highlighted at international symposium in China

Young Global Leader: Great potential exists for the formation of "green buildings" in Azerbaijan –  INTERVIEW
  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

Young Global Leader: Great potential exists for the formation of "green buildings" in Azerbaijan –  INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists
  • 04.11.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists

Sabah newspaper: Cemetery of Khojaly victims destroyed by Armenians restored by Azerbaijan
  • 04.11.2025 [13:34]

Sabah newspaper: Cemetery of Khojaly victims destroyed by Armenians restored by Azerbaijan

Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders
  • 04.11.2025 [12:06]

Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO
  • 03.11.2025 [21:51]

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

  • 04.11.2025 [21:51]

Baku State University, Indonesia’s Bina Nusantra University sign MoU on cooperation

  • 04.11.2025 [21:00]

Using newly introduced oven, taikonauts enjoy BBQ in orbit; significant improvement of work and life quality for long-haul space trips, experts say

  • 04.11.2025 [20:58]

Expert: Azerbaijan is one of the most promising investment destinations in the South Caucasus – INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [20:57]

Mustafa Kopuk: Azerbaijan has the potential to become a new hub for venture capital investments in the region - INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [20:51]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production

  • 04.11.2025 [19:57]

President Ilham Aliyev orders approval of agreement on cooperation in implementation of "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [19:47]

Air pollution in Amazon rainforest worse than big cities like London and Beijing, new data shows

  • 04.11.2025 [19:03]

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

  • 04.11.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding ties in cultural, humanitarian and media sectors

  • 04.11.2025 [19:00]

Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 04.11.2025 [18:20]

Iranian Ambassador: Azerbaijan's victory and liberation of occupied territories create new opportunities

  • 04.11.2025 [18:04]

Scientists detect biggest black hole flare ever seen — with the power of 10 trillion suns

  • 04.11.2025 [17:57]

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan Trade Unions studying Azerbaijan’s experience at AHIK

  • 04.11.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE

  • 04.11.2025 [17:47]

® Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry

  • 04.11.2025 [17:42]

Azerbaijan's green development highlighted at international symposium in China

  • 04.11.2025 [17:24]

Governor of Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly

  • 04.11.2025 [17:20]

From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  • 04.11.2025 [17:12]

From Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

  • 04.11.2025 [17:10]

Antalya-hosted forum highlights diaspora’s role in promoting Azerbaijan abroad

  • 04.11.2025 [17:06]

Report meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers gets underway in Antalya

  • 04.11.2025 [17:03]

From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

Young Global Leader: Great potential exists for the formation of "green buildings" in Azerbaijan –  INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:43]

Five Italians among nine killed in extreme weather in Nepal

  • 04.11.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani delegation visits under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:19]

President of Turks Abroad and Related Communities thanks Azerbaijani diaspora in Stockholm

  • 04.11.2025 [16:17]

EU Council approves firth payment of over €1.8 billion to Ukraine

  • 04.11.2025 [16:15]

Fiorentina sack Pioli, hire interim coach

  • 04.11.2025 [16:14]

Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion

  • 04.11.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists

  • 04.11.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijan to host European Karate Championships 2026

  • 04.11.2025 [16:03]

Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies

  • 04.11.2025 [15:55]

Chisinau International Airport enhances safety level with acquisition of unique intervention vehicle

  • 04.11.2025 [15:50]

Starbucks to sell majority stake in China business

  • 04.11.2025 [15:38]

Champions League table shows rich elite on top ahead of PSG-Bayern and Liverpool-Real Madrid clashes

  • 04.11.2025 [15:31]

Azerbaijani delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Bucharest

  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

South Korea could launch homegrown nuclear-powered submarine in mid-to-late 2030s

  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector

  • 04.11.2025 [15:09]

Tel Aviv to get first chief Rabbi in eight years

  • 04.11.2025 [14:56]

Bulgaria to take over Presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region

  • 04.11.2025 [14:38]

Construction begins on UAE’s first Commercial Sustainable Aviation Fuel plant in Fujairah

  • 04.11.2025 [14:03]

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

  • 04.11.2025 [13:55]

Philippine military helicopter crashes in southern Philippines

  • 04.11.2025 [13:55]

OTS: UNESCO’ historic decision testifies to the growing recognition of Turkic World’s rising role in today’s global landscape

  • 04.11.2025 [13:46]

WHO issues guidance to address drastic global health financing cuts

  • 04.11.2025 [13:38]

Sabah newspaper: Cemetery of Khojaly victims destroyed by Armenians restored by Azerbaijan

  • 04.11.2025 [13:34]

Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased

  • 04.11.2025 [13:24]

Worker dies after being trapped under Rome tower rubble

  • 04.11.2025 [13:20]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan is currently continuing its efforts aimed at diversifying the national economy

  • 04.11.2025 [12:45]

Azerbaijan to host European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO) General Assembly

  • 04.11.2025 [12:36]

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves stood at $81.5 billion as of October 1, 2025, finance minister says

  • 04.11.2025 [12:26]

Two dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi slams into Philippines with winds up to 200kmph

  • 04.11.2025 [12:22]

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy attends 41st COMCEC session in Istanbul

  • 04.11.2025 [12:19]

UNESCO designates Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

  • 04.11.2025 [12:09]

Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders

  • 04.11.2025 [12:06]

Azerbaijan sends 20 athletes to Tokyo Summer Deaflympics

  • 04.11.2025 [12:02]

Mussels reveal growing microplastic pollution in Greece's prized seas

  • 04.11.2025 [11:51]

Turkish MFA: We extend our congratulations on the occasion of the World Turkic Language Family Day to the Turkic world

  • 04.11.2025 [11:33]

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Paris World Championships Veterans 2025

  • 04.11.2025 [11:13]

FAO report: 1.7 billion people experience lower crop yields due to land degradation

  • 04.11.2025 [11:10]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • 04.11.2025 [11:02]

China extends visa-free scheme for Japan visitors until late 2026

  • 04.11.2025 [10:58]

Scientists discover new way to block “root cause” of diabetic complications

  • 04.11.2025 [10:43]

Japan confirms season's 3rd bird flu outbreak

  • 04.11.2025 [10:40]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66

  • 04.11.2025 [10:36]

Scientists develop floating device that harvests energy from raindrops

  • 04.11.2025 [10:34]
They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

  • 03.11.2025 [20:37]

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

  • 03.11.2025 [20:23]

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche

  • 03.11.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

  • 03.11.2025 [20:04]

® Nar is set to announce its next car winner — Get ready for an exciting evening!

  • 03.11.2025 [19:34]

Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

  • 03.11.2025 [19:30]

Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye

  • 03.11.2025 [19:08]

Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo

  • 03.11.2025 [18:34]

“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

  • 03.11.2025 [18:25]

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

  • 03.11.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit

  • 03.11.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:58]

1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors continue with panel discussions

  • 03.11.2025 [17:48]

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist

  • 03.11.2025 [17:21]

When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

  • 03.11.2025 [17:18]

UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor

  • 03.11.2025 [17:10]

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:00]

ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts

  • 03.11.2025 [16:45]

® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids

  • 03.11.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

Gulnura Toralieva elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council

  • 03.11.2025 [16:28]

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi

  • 03.11.2025 [16:27]
Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:21]

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

  • 03.11.2025 [16:13]

Azerbaijani delegation joins 6th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Madrid

  • 03.11.2025 [15:54]