Turkish Ambassador: Azerbaijan has transferred its achievements on the battlefield to the diplomatic arena

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“We are all witnesses to the exceptional brotherhood rooted in the hearts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Drawing strength from the values, inspiration, and courage embedded in our history, Türkiye will always resolutely support Azerbaijan on international platforms, upholding the concept of ‘One Nation, Two States,’” said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün at the event in Baku marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Noting that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, united as one fist, liberated its occupied lands and restored full sovereignty within its national borders, he emphasized: “Azerbaijan has transferred its achievements on the battlefield to the diplomatic arena. A historic opportunity has emerged to ensure lasting peace in the region, initiate recovery and development, and enhance global stability and prosperity. Not only the countries of the region, but the entire world will benefit from the peace and stability that will be established here. Therefore, ensuring lasting peace is the most important goal for all of us.”