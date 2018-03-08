Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik become sister cities

Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik have signed a sister cities cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed by head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamet Sadigov and Kiryat Bialik city Mayor Eli Dukorsky.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav also attended the event.

Prior to the signing ceremony, they visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and familiarized themselves with the center named after him.

Head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamet Sadigov highlighted the history of Ismayilli region, it’s ethnic composition and spoke about the region’s rapid development in the years of independence, emphasizing the achievements in social and economic spheres.

Ambassador Dan Stav noted the Azerbaijan’s strategic cooperation relations with Israel and emphasized the importance of the sister city relationship in terms of further improvement of mutual relations between the two countries.

Head of the Israeli delegation Eli Dukorsky thanked for the hospitality shown to them and noted that the cooperation agreement between the cities would be very beneficial in terms of establishing mutual contacts and communication between the peoples of the two countries.