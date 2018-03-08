    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik become sister cities

    08.03.2018 [13:44]

    Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik have signed a sister cities cooperation agreement.

    The agreement was signed by head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamet Sadigov and Kiryat Bialik city Mayor Eli Dukorsky.

    Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav also attended the event.

    Prior to the signing ceremony, they visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and familiarized themselves with the center named after him.

    Head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamet Sadigov highlighted the history of Ismayilli region, it’s ethnic composition and spoke about the region’s rapid development in the years of independence, emphasizing the achievements in social and economic spheres.

    Ambassador Dan Stav noted the Azerbaijan’s strategic cooperation relations with Israel and emphasized the importance of the sister city relationship in terms of further improvement of mutual relations between the two countries.

    Head of the Israeli delegation Eli Dukorsky thanked for the hospitality shown to them and noted that the cooperation agreement between the cities would be very beneficial in terms of establishing mutual contacts and communication between the peoples of the two countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik become sister cities
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.03.2018 [17:06]
    U.S., Azerbaijan help farmers make affordable animal feed in Imishli
    06.03.2018 [19:35]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 19.9M for construction of ASAN Hayat complex in Imishli
    01.03.2018 [19:19]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.1M for construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital
    28.02.2018 [19:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Shabran
    Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik become sister cities Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik become sister cities Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Israel’s Kiryat Bialik become sister cities