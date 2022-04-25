Slovenia’s opposition liberal movement declares victory in general election

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Slovenia's liberal opposition party led by political newcomer Robert Golob declared victory in general elections Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to exit polls by the Slovenian State Election Commission, Golob's Freedom Movement won 33.55% of the vote with 81.23% of the votes counted.

''Tonight people dance. Tomorrow is a new day, and serious work lies ahead,'' said Golob at the party’s headquarters.

Golob's closest rival, the ruling Slovenian Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Janez Jansa, won 24.6% among 20 parties in the race.

Jansa on social media thanked his supporters for voting for him.

Slovenians on Sunday headed to the polls for parliamentary elections.

The small Balkan nation of 2.1 million people has nearly 1.7 million registered voters, including some 106,000 located abroad. Voting began at 7.00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will end at 7.00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Surveys suggested that there could be no clear winner, leading to the formation of a coalition government of at least three parties.