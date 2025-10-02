Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program

Sheki, October 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani gymnasts delivered outstanding performances in the synchronized program at the 3rd CIS Games, advancing to the final stage.

In the boys’ and girls’ individual events, Magsud Mahsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Shafiga Humbatova, and Seljan Mahsudova secured their places in the decisive round.

Meanwhile, in the mixed synchronized program, Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov also qualified for the final.