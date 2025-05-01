Italian parliamentarians visit Shusha city

Shusha, May 1, AZERTAC

A delegation of members from the Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group arrived Thursday in the city of Shusha, following their visits to the cities of Aghdam and Khankendi.

According to AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, the delegation will be briefed on the ongoing restoration efforts and will visit the historical sites in the city.

A delegation of members from the Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group arrived Thursday in the city of Khankendi following their visit to Aghdam city.

AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that the guests are familiarizing themselves with the ongoing restoration efforts in Khankendi.

The Italian parliamentarians are accompanied by MP Azer Karimli.

As part of a visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the delegation from the Italian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group of the Italian Parliament toured Aghdam city.

The delegation viewed the Imaret complex in Aghdam.

Following their visit to Aghdam, the Italian parliamentarians are also scheduled to visit Shusha and Khankendi.