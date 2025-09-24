Lachin hosts meeting of Working Group on Environment
Lachin, September 24, AZERTAC
A meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, operating under the Interagency Center of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, was held in the city of Lachin.
the fifth meeting of the current year was chaired by Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The meeting discussed the status of compliance with ecological requirements during the implementation of infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, the creation of new specially protected natural areas to preserve biodiversity in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, and the restoration of existing protected zones to ensure their effective functioning.
Additionally, the meeting reviewed the progress achieved in safe solid waste management and the landfill areas where decontamination is underway, as well as the problems encountered in regulating the use of underground resources in the liberated territories and possible ways of addressing them.
