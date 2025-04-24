Space Technology Conference kicks off in Baku

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

The Space Technology Conference (STC2025) organized by Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, started in Baku on Thursday.

The conference will feature crucial topics such as " Connectivity in Central Eurasia: The role of satellite communications", "Innovation and investments in the space industry", " Earth Observation for sustainable regional development", " The latest technologies driving innovation & investment in the space industry", " Satellite technologies for regional challenges."

The two-day event will bring together more than 400 participants representing 112 organizations from 35 countries, including the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North and South America and Africa.

The 4th meeting of the heads of space agencies of the members of the Organization of Turkic States – Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and observer members - Hungary and Turkmenistan was held in Baku yesterday.