    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian army ammunition depot was destroyed

    27.09.2020 [21:12]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    “As a result of the counter-attack operation conducted by our troops, a weapon and ammunition depot belonging to the Armenian army was destroyed,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Explosions in the depot as a result of our army's strikes are obviously seen in the video,” the ministry said.

