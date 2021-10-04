  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Eternity-2021" exercises started in Georgia

    04.10.2021 [13:47]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    The Eternity-2021 computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen have started in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “During the exercises consisting of a theoretical and practical parts, military personnel of the three countries and representatives of relevant government agencies will fulfill the tasks on organization of protection of regional economic projects.

    The exercises will last until October 8,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Eternity-2021" exercises started in Georgia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2021 [11:18]
    Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia
    02.10.2021 [14:58]
    Azerbaijani defense minister holds official meeting
    30.09.2021 [15:32]
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Command and Control Center of Land Forces Command starts operating
    30.09.2021 [14:39]
    Delegations of ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold working meeting
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Eternity-2021" exercises started in Georgia