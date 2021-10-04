Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Eternity-2021" exercises started in Georgia

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

The Eternity-2021 computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen have started in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“During the exercises consisting of a theoretical and practical parts, military personnel of the three countries and representatives of relevant government agencies will fulfill the tasks on organization of protection of regional economic projects.

The exercises will last until October 8,” the ministry said.