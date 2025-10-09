A spectacular and scenic passage – Tenge Canyon

Guba, October 9, AZERTAC

The Tenge Canyon is one of the top destinations along the Guba–Afurja tourist route. Its scenic natural landscapes, combined with the tourism and catering facilities on the banks of the Velvelechay River, make it especially attractive to visitors.

The canyon is 50 meters wide and stretches 500 meters in length. The towering steep walls, covered with lush forest, leave a lasting impression. Once the only passage connecting numerous mountain villages in the Velvelechay basin with the Caspian lowlands, the canyon held great strategic importance.

Tourists can also visit the cave where Gachag Mayil, known for his struggle against Armenians and Bolsheviks, once sheltered. Iron stairs have been installed to access the cave on the rock face. As visitors ascend, they can enjoy breathtaking views while reading information boards carved into the rocks about Gachag Mayil and his fight.

In recent years, the Guba–Afurja route has gained popularity among tourists. Its charm lies in the mesmerizing nature of the mountain villages of Sabets, Tengealty, and Afurja, as well as the pristine landscapes of Guba and the renowned Afurja waterfall.