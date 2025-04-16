Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation
Baku, April 16, AZERTAC
Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, met with Asadjon Khodjaev, Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Central Asian Media Forum themed “Central Asia in the Era of Global Challenges: Media as a Tool for Strategic Development” in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The meeting underscored the importance of holding conferences, workshops, and working group meetings to facilitate information exchange and discuss mechanisms for mutual coordination between the two countries.
The sides exchanged views on a "Road Map" aimed at advancing media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
The discussion also touched upon the upcoming second Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Media Forum to be held in Baku, as well as the organization of reciprocal visits for heads of communication divisions and journalists from both countries.
