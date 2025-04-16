The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5): Serhou Guirassy hat-trick in vain as Barca advance to Champions League semi-finals

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5): Serhou Guirassy hat-trick in vain as Barca advance to Champions League semi-finals

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick and still ended up on the losing side as Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 win over Barcelona wasn't enough to prevent a 5-3 aggregate loss in the Champions League quarter-finals, Sky Sports reported.

After being swept aside 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final, Dortmund had nothing to lose and attacked Barcelona from the start.

Guirassy had missed chances in the first leg and spurned a couple more early in Tuesday's game but made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny collided with Pascal Gross.

Guirassy's header made it 2-0 in the 49th minute before an own goal by Ramy Bensebaini made Dortmund's task even harder.

Guirassy seized on Ronald Araujo's defensive error to complete his hat-trick with a powerful close-range shot in the 76th, in the process becoming the Champions League's top scorer this season on 13 goals.

It gave Dortmund fresh hope of completing what would have been one of the all-time great Champions League comebacks - one to rival Barcelona's against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 - but Barcelona held on to progress.

Barcelona, who suffered their first loss in all competitions since December, will face either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

It's the first time Barca, who suffered a first Champions League defeat since September, have reached the last four of the Champions League since the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa produced a spirited comeback against Paris Saint-German at Villa Park but are out of the Champions League following an incredible 5-4 aggregate defeat.

Facing a 3-1 deficit from the first leg, they slipped two behind on the night following goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes to seemingly end any hopes of a comeback but stunned PSG by pulling three of the four goals back, roared on by the Villa crowd.

Efforts by Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Ezri Konsa had the French champions and competition favourites rocking but the final goal would not come. Marco Asensio had the clearest opportunity against his parent club but was denied one-against-one.

For Villa, thoughts now turn to domestic matters and a hectic schedule that sees them face Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League before an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Villa did all they could to create a hostile atmosphere, pressing from the outset and roared on by the home support, but the assumption was that this second leg was likely to hinge on the first goal and it was PSG who claimed it on the break after 11 minutes.

Mendes sent Bradley Barcola away and Emiliano Martinez could only palm the cross into the path of the onrushing Hakimi. Before the half-hour mark, Villa were undone again on the break, Hakimi's fellow full-back Mendes finishing off that slick move.

Villa's night was threatening to unravel at that point, in danger of losing face as well as the tie, but they kept pushing and were rewarded when Tielemans' shot deflected into the net off Willian Pacho. That got them in at the break still four down on aggregate.

It was two goals in quick succession that changed the complexion of the night, a deflected strike by McGinn followed by some magic from Marcus Rashford to set up Konsa. At that point, the previously assured PSG appeared to be feeling the pressure.

Villa created big chances in the game but Asensio's was the one, at a time when the momentum was really with Emery's side. Gianluigi Donnarumma saved with his feet and the substitutions by the home side seemed to disrupt the rhythm for a while.

Ian Maatsen did have a shot blocked in stoppage-time but PSG stumbled over the line.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova
  • 16.04.2025 [15:13]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

Madrid chase miraculous Champions League comeback against Arsenal
  • 15.04.2025 [16:13]

Madrid chase miraculous Champions League comeback against Arsenal

Modric to become Swansea minority owner
  • 14.04.2025 [20:31]

Modric to become Swansea minority owner

Liverpool edges closer to Premier League title, Newcastle thrashes Man Utd
  • 14.04.2025 [15:13]

Liverpool edges closer to Premier League title, Newcastle thrashes Man Utd

Azerbaijan’s hosting of 2025 Minifootball World Cup a reflection of country’s growing influence on international stage, Federation President says
  • 14.04.2025 [14:48]

Azerbaijan’s hosting of 2025 Minifootball World Cup a reflection of country’s growing influence on international stage, Federation President says

Azerbaijani swimmers shine with 17 medals in 32nd Annual Grand Prix Ostrava
  • 14.04.2025 [14:02]

Azerbaijani swimmers shine with 17 medals in 32nd Annual Grand Prix Ostrava

‘We finished the job in style’ – Piastri ‘very proud’ to deliver McLaren’s first Bahrain GP win with commanding display
  • 14.04.2025 [12:07]

‘We finished the job in style’ – Piastri ‘very proud’ to deliver McLaren’s first Bahrain GP win with commanding display

Dortmund frustrates Bayern in Bundesliga Klassiker to keep title race alive
  • 14.04.2025 [10:34]

Dortmund frustrates Bayern in Bundesliga Klassiker to keep title race alive

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers secure two gold medals at European championship
  • 13.04.2025 [23:04]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers secure two gold medals at European championship

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

  • [16:06]

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says

  • [16:04]

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally

  • [15:53]

® Birbank’s exclusive spring campaign: Extra cashback for Birbank visa installment cardholders on online shopping

  • [15:50]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum launches Swiss-Azerbaijani cultural dialogue project: museum collaboration for inclusiveness

  • [15:26]

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

  • [15:18]

Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

  • [15:17]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

  • [15:13]

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say

  • [15:01]

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients

  • [14:50]

Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon

  • [14:41]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

  • [13:42]

Georgian President: Centuries-old friendship and joint well-thought-out policies have enabled us to correctly define our region’s role

  • [13:10]

BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities

  • [13:09]

President Kavelashvili: I am glad that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in protecting common interests has intensified

  • [13:03]

Mikheil Kavelashvili: Georgia has always been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

  • [13:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Europe's energy security is unimaginable without Azerbaijan and Georgia

  • [12:45]

Slovenian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [12:42]

President: High-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Georgia are regular, political dialogue is active

  • [12:34]

Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • [12:32]

President Ilham Aliyev: Projects jointly implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan hold great significance for broader region

  • [12:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5): Serhou Guirassy hat-trick in vain as Barca advance to Champions League semi-finals

  • [12:03]

Number of children needing humanitarian aid in Sudan doubles as conflict grinds into its 3rd year: UN

  • [11:58]

The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time

  • [11:57]

bp and its co-venturers reaffirm commitment to community development

  • [11:55]

Servicemen’s moral-psychological state in spotlight, Defense Ministry

  • [11:31]

Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues

  • [11:19]

UN hosts international conference organized by Baku Initiative Group in New York

  • [11:15]

Georgian President commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • [10:53]

Georgian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • [10:46]

Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark

  • [10:13]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili

  • 15.04.2025 [22:50]

Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website

  • 15.04.2025 [20:55]

Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University

  • 15.04.2025 [20:51]

Documents reveal Trump’s plan to gut funding for Nasa and climate science

  • 15.04.2025 [20:42]

Clean energy's share of world's electricity reaches 40%, report says

  • 15.04.2025 [20:36]

Baku hosts Second meeting of Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of TURKPA Member Parliaments

  • 15.04.2025 [20:28]

London conference calls for collective action to end 'unimaginable violence' in Sudan

  • 15.04.2025 [20:19]

Ant smugglers caught with hundreds of prized insects in Kenya

  • 15.04.2025 [20:16]
Victims testified in Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Victims testified in Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Georgian President visits Heydar Aliyev Center

  • 15.04.2025 [20:00]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku VIDEO

Baku Initiative Group arranges international conference on "Decolonization: Silent Revolution" in New York

  • 15.04.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Chinese Ambassador

  • 15.04.2025 [19:04]

Exhibition of artworks inspired by Karabakh held in Baku

  • 15.04.2025 [19:03]

Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections

  • 15.04.2025 [18:34]

Trainer aircraft crashes in Pakistan; pilots eject safely

  • 15.04.2025 [18:11]

Vessel carrying foreign nationals capsizes near coast of Libya, 4 Pakistanis among 11 confirmed dead

  • 15.04.2025 [18:03]

Azerbaijan, Venezuela explore prospects for cooperation in tourism education

  • 15.04.2025 [17:53]

Yasemin Öztürk: TURKPA serves as a unique platform aligning our common goals and objectives

  • 15.04.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore strategic partnership

  • 15.04.2025 [17:20]

Trump administration freezes 2.2 bln USD funding to Harvard after it rejects sweeping changes

  • 15.04.2025 [17:13]

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 15.04.2025 [17:03]

Azerbaijan and Malaysia explore cooperation across key sectors

  • 15.04.2025 [16:28]

Deputy Chair of Moldova’s Audiovisual Council: The Internet is full of dangers for children

  • 15.04.2025 [15:48]

Kyrgyz delegate: Strong legal cooperation is crucial for future of Turkic States

  • 15.04.2025 [15:47]

12 people perish in a tragic road accident in Pakistan

  • 15.04.2025 [15:27]

Turkic states enhancing defense and security cooperation – TURKPA Secretary General

  • 15.04.2025 [15:27]

Albania to host 12th meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • 15.04.2025 [15:26]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan at international competition in Abu Dhabi

  • 15.04.2025 [15:16]

3 killed, 19 injured in explosion in SW Pakistan

  • 15.04.2025 [15:09]

Bulgarians win gold and silver at European Club Taekwondo Championship

  • 15.04.2025 [15:03]

234 senior members of organized crime groups arrested in international drug operation: Turkish interior minister

  • 15.04.2025 [15:01]

New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan

  • 15.04.2025 [14:47]

Hulusi Akar: Azerbaijan’s Victory in Karabakh is an important model in combatting global threats

  • 15.04.2025 [14:45]

Azerbaijan’s population surpasses 10.230 million

  • 15.04.2025 [14:43]

BIG Executive Director condemns French colonial system at 4th session of Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

  • 15.04.2025 [14:14]

High UK visa costs deter international scientists and engineers

  • 15.04.2025 [13:57]

Azerbaijan, Syria explore bilateral relations and regional security

  • 15.04.2025 [13:45]

Google patches 23-year-old chrome security flaw that could Expose browsing history

  • 15.04.2025 [13:20]

® Azercell becomes the exclusive sponsor of “Baku Marathon 2025”

  • 15.04.2025 [12:49]

Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road 93 percent complete

  • 15.04.2025 [12:45]

Participants of 2nd meeting of heads of committees on defense and security of TURKPA Member Parliaments visit Victory Park

  • 15.04.2025 [12:38]

TURKPA Heads of Committees pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 15.04.2025 [12:09]

Governor of Cairo: Memorandum of Understanding between Baku and Cairo opens new broad opportunities for cooperation

  • 15.04.2025 [12:03]

New blood test detects Parkinson’s before symptoms appear

  • 15.04.2025 [12:01]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport at center of Global Safety Agenda — participation in ACI Europe’s TOSC meeting

  • 15.04.2025 [11:32]

Global warming continues: March 2025 one of the hottest on record

  • 15.04.2025 [11:23]

Azerbaijan produces 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Q1 2025

  • 15.04.2025 [11:17]

UN forum on People of African Descent examines reparations and AI challenge

  • 15.04.2025 [11:09]

® Birbank Biznes continues to support regional entrepreneurs

  • 15.04.2025 [11:05]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: France’s hypocritical policy hinders prospects for a durable peace in the region

  • 15.04.2025 [10:56]

US remains by far top market for German exports

  • 15.04.2025 [10:41]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 15.04.2025 [10:36]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 15.04.2025 [10:34]

Diagnostic tool for kidney disease could help individuals take greater control of their health

  • 15.04.2025 [10:29]
Robert Kocharyan's propaganda of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijanis exposed - TRIAL VIDEO

Robert Kocharyan's propaganda of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijanis exposed - TRIAL VIDEO

Turkish foreign minister, US counterpart discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine

  • 14.04.2025 [21:04]

Modric to become Swansea minority owner

  • 14.04.2025 [20:31]

Romanian delegation visits monument to composer George Enescu in Baku

  • 14.04.2025 [20:14]

Senate's Acting President: There is a great potential for further expanding cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan in a range of areas

  • 14.04.2025 [19:29]

® Dozens of female farmers successfully complete FarmHER training

  • 14.04.2025 [19:25]

® Kapital Bank announces financial results for Q1 2025

  • 14.04.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani PM meets with Acting President of Romanian Senate

  • 14.04.2025 [18:35]

From strategic port to archaeological gem: Lefkada's ancient theater emerges

  • 14.04.2025 [17:49]

Lithuanian vice foreign minister informed about challenges impeding normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 14.04.2025 [17:49]

Tariff war ‘will produce no winner,’ says China’s Xi on Vietnam trip

  • 14.04.2025 [17:40]

Armenian-origin witness says Armenian army commander in chief Vazgen Sarkisyan provided arms supplies from Yerevan to Azerbaijani territories

  • 14.04.2025 [17:26]