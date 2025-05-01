Gunay Efendiyeva meets with Uzbekistan’s prominent figures of culture and art

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Gunay Efendiyeva, MP of the Parliament, Deputy Chairman of the Culture Committee, met with a large delegation from Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures of culture and art of Uzbekistan, including People's Artists and Writers, heads of national theatres and museums.

During the meeting, the parties engaged in fruitful conversation, sharing views on strengthening the historical, cultural and spiritual bonds between the two brotherly peoples.

Noting that the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, has grown stronger and developing at an increasing pace especially in the cultural sphere, Gunay Efendiyeva emphasized that the friendly and fraternal relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev forged a solid foundation for mutual cooperation.

Highlighting numerous projects in the liberated Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, including the inauguration of the Mirzo Ulugbek secondary school in Fuzuli with the support of the Uzbek government, and the opening of a Khankendi garment factory, a joint venture between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the sides described these humanitarian initiatives as a clear manifestation of the brotherhood and moral support, both countries demonstrate to each other.

The meeting also focused on the fact that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, the staging in Azerbaijani of a play based on the novel "Bygone Days" by Uzbek writer Abdulla Qadiriy, a prominent representative of Uzbekistan’s literature, in partnership with the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan and the Baku Municipal Theater, was highlighted with special gratitude.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of mutual demonstration of various types of projects, including theatre performances, films and TV series, aimed at contributing to the development of cultural integration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The delegation is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the presentation of a play based on the novel "Bygone Days" by Uzbek writer Abdulla Qadiriy.