MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Hasan Turan, the Administrative Officer of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference, marking the 30th of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, visited the cities of Khankendi and Shusha on October 28.

Hasan Turan, who arrived in the city of Khankendi, visited Victory Square and Garabakh University. He observed ongoing large-scale construction efforts in the city and interacted with the students of the university. The Turkish MP was briefed on the progress made since the city's liberation.

His tour of Azerbaijan's cultural capital began at the central square of Shusha, where he observed the bullet-riddled statues of iconic Azerbaijani figures, including Bulbul, Khurshidbanu Natavan, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli. During his visit, Hasan Turan familiarized himself with the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, viewed the walls of the Shusha Fortress, and climbed the Jidir Duzu plain.