Nepali delegate: At COP29, we sought solutions to financial problems

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“Alliance for Environment Pvt Ltd is a company supporting people worldwide in their transparency efforts. We are very grateful that Azerbaijan has placed significant focus on transparency efforts, as transparency is fundamental to climate action,” said Sanot Adhikari, Chairperson of Youth Alliance for Environment (YAE) of Nepal, in an interview with AZERTAC.

He also noted that the conference provided an opportunity to address several financial challenges critical to advancing the provisions of the Paris Agreement.