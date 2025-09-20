The Azerbaijan State News Agency

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Rwanda are good partners and friends

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan and Rwanda are good partners and friends. We participate jointly in different international institutions and always support each other,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

“During our chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Rwanda always supported us,” the head of state emphasized.

