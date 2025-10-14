Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye adopt Islamabad Declaration

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The third trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye concluded with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration.

Speaking at the final session, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that the meeting provided a valuable platform for detailed discussions on pressing issues among the three brotherly countries. He underlined the key role of this forum in further strengthening parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova highlighted that the trilateral meeting reviewed regional and international developments, as well as bilateral and trilateral relations. She emphasized that ties among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan are at the highest level, characterized by mutual support, unity, and solidarity, covering all areas of interstate cooperation and continuously growing stronger.

Gafarova also noted that, thanks to the determination of the heads of state - President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif - the relations among the three nations have reached the level of a trilateral strategic partnership following the summit in Lachin this May.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis shared her views on the current state and future prospects of trilateral parliamentary cooperation, discussing ways to strengthen this mechanism and turn it into an effective instrument of parliamentary diplomacy. She stressed that the Islamabad Declaration reflects all aspects of the fraternal relations among the three countries, highlights the importance of joint parliamentary activities, and outlines new opportunities for expanding cooperation. “The declaration also conveys the countries’ common views on regional and global processes.”

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening relations among the three nations and their peoples. He described the third trilateral meeting as a success and noted that its outcomes would contribute significantly to future cooperation.