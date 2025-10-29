Tajik Speaker of Majlisi Namoyandagon arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Faizali Idizoda, Speaker of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan, has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the international parliamentary conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Faizali Idizoda was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Aydin Mirzazade and other officials.