Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board to United States continues

At the invitation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Stirling Foundation, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB) met with Dallin Oaks, President of the Church.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his deep condolences over the death of the head of the Church, President Russell Nelson, and then congratulated the new President Dallin Oaks.

Hailing the continuous efforts of the United States towards achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pashazadeh lauded the August 8 Washington summit as a result of these valuable efforts and the personal support of US President Donald Trump for the peace process.

The Chairman expressed his deep gratitude for the great financial and moral support provided by the Stirling Foundation to the humanitarian initiative for demining of liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Sheikhulislam Pashazadeh invited Dallin Oaks, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to Azerbaijan.

Dallin Oaks praised Sheikhulislam's visit to Utah as a milestone event for his church. He gratefully accepted the invitation and expressed his interest to visit Azerbaijan.

He thanked for the letter of condolence on the death of the late president of the church and expressed his gratitude for the sincere congratulations on his election as the new president.

The meeting was attended by Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, and MP Javanshir Pashazade.