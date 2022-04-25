  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil price drop on world markets

    25.04.2022 [10:26]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $3.22 to trade at $103.43, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $3.14 to stand at $98.93.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil price drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.04.2022 [18:25]
    SOCAR first vice-president: 4.01 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas transported to Turkish and European markets in Q1 2022
    23.04.2022 [11:03]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $109.67
    23.04.2022 [10:50]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    22.04.2022 [12:11]
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $111
    Oil price drop on world markets