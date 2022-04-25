Oil price drop on world markets

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $3.22 to trade at $103.43, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $3.14 to stand at $98.93.

