® The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme produced and published

bp, as the operating company under the risk service agreement related to the development of the Karabagh field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, announces that as part of its work programme the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme has been produced and published on behalf of the contractor parties.

The document provides a summary of the proposed programme activities, examines the potential environmental and socio-economic impacts associated with the programme and describes the recommended mitigation and monitoring measures. The EIA process aims to ensure that any adverse environmental and socio-economic impacts arising from the proposed works are identified and minimized, and, where possible, eliminated.

The Karabagh project seismic survey programme involves Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey, and High-Resolution (HR) / Ultra-High Resolution (UHR) seismic survey. The OBN survey is scheduled to begin in December 2025 and will last up to 3.5 months. The HR/UHR survey is planned for March–April 2026, with a duration of up to 45 days. The OBN seismic survey is expected to enhance the reservoir understanding, support well planning, and optimize field development strategies. The HR / UHR seismic survey aims to assist with the identification of geological hazards that could affect well integrity, and subsurface hazards that could impact safe installation of a platform and other infrastructure.

Consultations with stakeholders are an important element of the EIA process. Listening to and documenting the opinions of interested parties ensure that the project design and the EIA reflect the collective views of key stakeholders.

The full draft EIA document and the non-technical summary have been produced in Azerbaijani and English languages. The English version is available on the link above.

https://www.bp.com/az_az/azerbaijan/home/news/hesabatlar/Etraf-muhit-ve-sosial-tesirlerin-qiymetlendirilmesi-hesabatlari/Qarabag-layihesi.html

https://www.bp.com/en_az/azerbaijan/home/news/reports/environmental-and-social-documentation/Karabakh-project.html

Since 18 October 2025, the QR code and a link to the Karabagh project seismic survey programme EIA document, as well as the non-technical summary have also been placed in the following locations for public review:

- bp Xazar Centre reception, 153 Neftchilar avenue

- M.F. Akhundov Public Library, 29 Khagani street

- The Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, 31 Huseyn Javid street

- The Library of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, 20 Azadlig avenue

- Aarhus Public Environmental Information Centre, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 100a Bahram Agayev street

- The Library of Baku Higher Oil School, Campus, new Salyan Highway 3 km

Your views and opinions on the draft EIA are welcomed. Please send your comments and feedback:

- by email together with the completed feedback forms to [email protected]

- by post together with the completed feedback forms to: bp Xazar Centre, 153 Neftchilar ave., Port Baku, AZ1010

- by leaving the completed feedback forms at any of the above-mentioned public locations.

The EIA disclosure period ends on 15 November 2025.

We look forward to hearing your views and opinions on the draft EIA.