ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

From October 13 to 19, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) carried out mine-clearance operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to ANAMA, the operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 61 anti-personnel mines, 69 anti-tank mines, and 2,000 unexploded ordnances (UXOs).

During the reporting period, a total of 1,587.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.