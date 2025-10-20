ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
On October 20, a landmine incident occurred in the village of Taghaverd in the liberated Khojavend district, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) reported.
According to the agency, Ilgar Vali oglu Shirinov, born in 1967, an excavator operator employed by ANAMA, was injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion while performing his duties.
He was evacuated from the scene and transported to the district hospital. The injured person’s right foot was amputated in the heel area, and his condition is reported as stable.
