Azerbaijan opens STEAM Center in Uzbekistan

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Hasan Hasanli, Deputy Minister of Science and Education, attended the opening ceremony of the newly established STEAM Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which was launched with the support of the Azerbaijani government.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Abdulla Avloniy National Institute of Pedagogical Mastery, the Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects and exchanging expertise with Uzbekistan in this field.

Khilola Umarova, Minister of Preschool and School Education of Uzbekistan, praised Azerbaijan's experience in the field of STEAM education. She expressed optimism that enhancing cooperation and implementing joint initiatives in this area would be highly beneficial for the education systems of both countries.

It was noted that the Center’s facilities, which include a total of nine laboratories, meeting rooms, and administrative offices, will play a significant role in applying cutting-edge innovations in education. These resources will help develop creative thinking skills in preschoolers and elementary school students through project-based learning tools.

During his visit, the Deputy Minister also toured the Abdulla Avloniy National Institute of Pedagogical Mastery in Tashkent. He viewed the exhibitions and memorial museum, and visited the institute’s library and educational laboratories.