Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign educational cooperation protocols

Khankendi, September 23, AZERTAC

A bilateral meeting between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye was held at Garabakh University in the city of Khankendi.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Türkiye’s National Education Yusuf Tekin, Education advisor of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ankara Najiba Nasibova, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov, and Rector of Garabakh University Shahin Bayramov.

The meeting emphasized the successful and dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of education in recent years.

Later, the “Additional Protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field of education dated October 31, 2017” and the “Additional Protocol to the Protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye” were signed.